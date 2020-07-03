Russia Honours India's Ex-NSA Shivshankar Menon For 'Contribution To Intl Cooperation'

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday honoured former NSA and Indian Diplomat Shivshankar Menon with the badge of Russian MFA for his contribution in upholding international cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Nikolay Kudashev shared a photograph presenting Shivshankar Menon with a badge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia, for his efforts in strengthening partnership between Moscow & New Delhi.

A great pleasure to present Amb. Shivshankar Menon, former NSA and Foreign Secretary, an old friend of the Embassy, with the badge of Russian MFA “For the Contribution to International Cooperation”, acknowledging his efforts to strengthen partnership between Moscow & New Delhi! pic.twitter.com/d5EKYZgknx — Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) July 2, 2020

Menon, 70, served as the National Security Adviser of India under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and has also served as the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi congratulates Russia's President Putin

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russia's President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia. The victory in the referendum allows Putin two additional possible six-year terms as President after 2024.

Lauding the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, PM Modi termed the participation of an Indian contingent in the Victory Day Parade on June 24 as a symbol of "abiding friendship" between India and Russia.

Both leaders discussed the effective measures taken by their respective countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, they agreed to have a closer India-Russia relationship for jointly tackling the challenges of the post-COVID world.

PM Modi conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the annual bilateral Summit later in 2020. During the conversation, the Russian President reiterated his commitment to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations in all spheres.

(Image credits: Nikolay Kudashev/Twitter)