PM Modi Dials Vladimir Putin Post-referendum In Russia; Both Leaders Agree On Closer Ties

In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia. The victory in the referendum allows Putin two additional possible six-year terms as President after 2024. Lauding the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, the PM termed the participation of an Indian contingent in the Victory Day Parade on June 24 as a symbol of "abiding friendship" between India and Russia.

Both leaders discussed the effective measures taken by their respective countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, they agreed to have a closer India-Russia relationship for jointly tackling the challenges of the post-COVID world. PM Modi conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the annual bilateral Summit later in 2020. During the conversation, the Russian President reiterated his commitment to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations in all spheres.

PM Modi spoke on phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin today and congratulated him on the success of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Second World War, and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

(file pic)

Defence Minister's three-day visit to Russia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit on the evening of June 22 where he was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and the Indian Ambassador to Russia. During his visit, he visited the Indian Embassy and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue. Additionally, Defence Secretary Dr.Ajay Kumar met Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Col. General AV Fomin. In his meeting with Russia Deputy PM Yury Borisov, Singh discussed ways to increase defence cooperation.

Interacting with the media in Moscow a day later, Singh conveyed his greetings to the friendly people of Russia, especially the veterans who have contributed a lot to the common security of both nations. Mentioning that he had arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence, Singh opined that it was a matter of pride that an Indian Military contingent would be marching in the Red Square. Terming this as a sign of the everlasting friendship of the Armed Forces of both countries, the Defence Minister observed that this was the first foreign visit of an Indian official delegation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the defence relationship was one of the most important pillars of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia. According to him, all Indian proposals had received a positive response from the Russian side. On June 24, he attended the 75th Victory Day Parade.

Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.



I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade.

