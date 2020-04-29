Russian PM Says 'impossible To Give Exact Date' For Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on April 29 said that it is impossible to give an exact date as to when the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the country. Mikhail Mishustin was chairing a meet of the government’s coordinating council for combating the spread of coronavirus via a video link in Moscow. Mikhail in the meeting said that it is not possible to give an exact date for the removal of coronavirus restrictions, including the reopening of the borders.

The Russian government had imposed a travel ban, barring entry of foreigners until April 30 to block the spread of coronavirus. Mikhail said that he had signed a government decree extending the travel ban for foreigners, without mentioning details. Mikhail hinted that the ban is going to stay until the fight against coronavirus is won completely and the infection is eradicated. Mikhail, however, added that some exceptions would be granted to specialists who maintain facilities manufacturing essential equipment to fight coronavirus.

President Vladimir Putin on April 28 extended the lockdown period across the country until mid-May. According to reports, Putin talked with governors and medical officials via conference call before extending the lockdown, which was previously scheduled to end on April 30. Putin urged people to follow the measures that have been put in place so far and asked them to stay at home.

Coronavirus in Russia

Russia has been successful in handling the coronavirus outbreak as the former Soviet Union has recorded just 972 deaths as of April 29, which is way less than other major countries in the world. According to data by worldometer, Russia has recorded over 99,000 coronavirus infections so far, of which more than 6,000 cases came in the last 24 hours. Russia has successfully treated 10,286 people to date.

(Image Credit: AP)

