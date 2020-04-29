UK Man Has Been Tattooing Himself Every Day Since Lockdown Began, See Pics

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, people are taking to different mediums to keep themselves occupied and busy. A man from the United Kingdom has taken the isolation phase to a whole different level by tattooing himself every day since the lockdown began. According to reports, Chris Woodhead has been getting inked every day since the lockdown began and has told the press that he will continue to do so until he runs out of space.

The 33-year-old man has been getting inked since he was 18-years-old and already had around 1,000 tattoos before he started his new isolation time pass. As per reports, Chris has been under lockdown for over 40 days now and he has drawn more than 40 new tattoos ever since. Chris, who goes by the name adverse.camber on Instagram has been sharing daily updates since the lockdown began. Chris shared the picture of his lockdown tattoo number 43 and the post has received more than 1,100 likes since being shared 19 hours ago. Chris said that he will save some space to get a tattoo in honour of his to-be born child as his wife, Ema is pregnant and is expected to deliver a baby in July.

