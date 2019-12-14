Russian President Putin Accompanied By 6 Bodyguards To Bathroom At Ukraine Summit In Paris

Russian President Vladimir Putin was spotted going to the toilet with six bodyguards, during his attendance at the Ukraine Summit in Paris. The 67-year-old President of Russia was filmed leaving the bathroom after his bodyguards made ascertained that the surroundings were safe. After Putin came out, another bodyguard was seen walking behind him at the Elysee Palace. Putin also reportedly appointed one of his bodyguards as a member of the delegation, thus allowing him to sit with the Russian President in the negotiation room.

So I’m counting 6 people accompanying Vladimir Putin to the toilet... pic.twitter.com/BjG5N5IpDR — Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) December 9, 2019

The Summit in Paris was attended by Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the Summit, the two nations in conflict--Russia and Ukraine agreed to release and exchange the conflict-related detainees by the end of 2020, in a bid to ease the 5-year-old conflict.

Putin brings own mug

Putin brought and drank from his own mug during an official dinner at the G20 summit in Osaka's Japan in June this year, prompting social media jokes and speculation that the longtime leader suffered from paranoia. Videos showed Putin, in power for almost twenty years, drinking from a white thermos mug while other leaders drank from regular wine glasses.

"This is because he is constantly drinking tea from that thermos," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to the RIA Novosti news agency. The Russian president was seen toasting US President Donald Trump with the mug. Meanwhile, Trump drank a dark liquid from a wine glass, presumably diet coke. Putin bringing his own cup to the international event prompted speculation online that the Russian President not trust anyone.

