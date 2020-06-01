Russian Space Chief Dmitry Rogozin On Elon Musk's Trampoline Taunt: 'I Loved His Joke'

Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin got back at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's jab, who jokingly said in the post-launch press conference that the trampoline is working, referring to the former's jibe at the United States a few years ago. As per reports, Rogozin had once said that Washington may soon be forced to deliver its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) using a trampoline.

After the successful launch of the Crew Dragon, Elon Musk said the trampoline is working and added, 'it's an inside joke." NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, who was sitting next to Elon Musk at the time laughed.

Dmitry Rogozin took to his Twitter handle on May 31 to congratulate NASA and SpaceX for the successful launch and docking of the spacecraft to the ISS. Dmitry also got back at Elon Musk saying he loved his joke and is looking forward to further cooperation. Elon Musk was quick to respond to the senior Russian official's Tweet as he wrote cyrillic script "Thanks sir, haha. We look forward to mutually beneficial and prosperous long-term cooperation."

Dear @JimBridenstine, it's safe to congratulate you at this point with a successful launch and docking. Bravo! I know how anxious you were for this major event to become a success. I wish @NASA team to successfully finish up reconstructing its national space transportation system — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) May 31, 2020

Спасибо, сэр, ха-ха. Мы рассчитываем на взаимовыгодное и процветающее долгосрочное сотрудничество.

- Elon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020

Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX created history after it became the first private company in the world to successfully send humans into space. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT. The test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States after nine long years. Crew Dragon on May 31 successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) at 10:16 a.m. local time, a few minutes earlier than planned.

