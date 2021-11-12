Russia's Aerospace Forces To Get 4 Serial 5th-generation Su-57 Fighter Jets In Dec: Report

The Russian Aerospace Forces will be getting at least four fifth-generation Su-57 fighters in December, revealed a defence industry source to Sputnik. The Russian news agency quoted the source as saying, “In December, the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur will supply the Russian Aerospace Forces with four serial fighters Su-57.” As per the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are presently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft that they have received.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian jet with the latest features that perform the functions of both, a strike aircraft and a fighter. The jet is also capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets and it carried out its maiden flight in 2010. Notably, in 2011, Russia used the MAKS Air Show to unveil the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter. As a part of Rostec, United Aircraft owns the Sukhai aircraft manufacturer that dates back to the Soviet era.

Russia's new fighter jet 'Checkmate' to go on display at Dubai

Meanwhile, Russia’s prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities among other advanced characteristics will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, a source in the Russian Aircraft industry revealed to Sputnik on Tuesday. The source reportedly also said that Russia’s new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate, which “sparked great interest abroad” will be presented to the world in the show slated to take place from 14 to 18 November.

The news agency quoted the source as saying, “Checkmate sparked great interest abroad, and the UAE is an excellent platform for presenting the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold several closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives.”

Checkmate was first unveiled at the international airshow held at Zhukovsky International Airport, MAKS 2021 where the jet was showcased as a functional model. As per the report, the fighter jet would be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia’s Komsomolsk-on-Amur. It will be offered to foreign buyers. Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per AP, had already inspected the warplane’s prototype along with the fanfare at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, which opened on 20 July, outside Moscow.

(IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative)

