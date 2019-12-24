Russia's Internet Can Still Work If Cut Off From Worldwide Web

Russia's deputy communications minister, Aleksei Sokolov said that Russia conducted and completed a series of tests on December 23, to check whether the country's internet service would function if it were to get cut off from the Worldwide Web. According to reports, the process of checking was conducted over a span of several days on a special network. It further states that the review follows on the path of an internet bill that was tabled in the month of November in response to the United State's aggressive nature of cybersecurity strategy.

'The ultimate goal was to give uninterrupted internet connection'

In a public address, Sokolov stated that their ultimate goal was to give uninterrupted internet connection and added that the outcome of the tests showcase that government establishments and communication platforms were ready to retaliate to any kind of threats in order to ensure smooth functioning of the internet. Sokolov further added that a report based on the outcome of the tests will be presented to Vladimir Putin. According to reports, messengers, email platforms, security services and state-run institutions were asked to participate in the tests undertaken by the country. However, these tests did not cause a problem for people regularly using the internet.

Read: Russia Dismisses China's Call To Discuss Kashmir In UNSC, Says It Is A 'bilateral Issue'

Read: Russia To Retaliate For US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Recently, it was revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP as the software for his desktop. Even though Microsoft has discontinued the software, photos accessed by a media outlet showcased Putin still used the now dead software. Moscow aims to protect the national interest in the face of foreign espionage threat, therefore the Russian officials are prohibited to use any software developed in a foreign country.

Windows XP is reportedly installed on Putin's desktop at both places, Kremlin and his official residence Novo-Ogaryovo located in the western part of Moscow. According to the Russian agency, Windows XP was the last Microsoft operating system which was certified for use in Russian government's agencies. Windows 10 only received certification for computers which do not hold secrets of the state. Moscow is also planning to replace Microsoft and Apple software to domestically developed systems for the government organisations along with other companies by 2025-2030.

Read: Russia Accuses Doping Whistleblower Of Modifying Key Data

Read: Germany, Russia Condemn US Sanctions On Firms Behind Nord Stream 2

(With inputs from agencies)