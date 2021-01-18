Russia's 'makeshift' Court Orders Kremlin Critic Navalny's Custody Until Mid-Feb

A Russian court on January 17 ordered that the critic of the Russian Federation Alexei Navalny must be kept under judicial custody until mid-February. In a tweet, Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev announced that the “makeshift courtroom” which was hastily arranged at a police station ruled for Navalny to remain in police custody for up to 30 days after he was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Alexei Navalny’s official Twitter handle announced the court’s ruling, saying "Navalny was remanded in custody by a decision made in the police department, outside of court and legal procedures under the portrait of an executioner from the NKVD.” The account further alleged, “The execution of sentences is regulated by the PEC of the Russian Federation, which does not provide for the detention of conditionally convicted persons.” In an appeal, citing as Navalny’s, a post read: “Do not be afraid, take to the streets” asking Russians and Navalny’s allies to start demonstrations against the decision.

Read: Mike Pompeo Condemns Navalny Arrest, Says 'US Deeply Troubled By Russia's Decision'

Read: European Council President Calls Navalny's Detention 'unacceptable', Demands Release

Court set up on outskirts of Moscow

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh condemned the detention and the ruling, saying, “They detained him at the border, took him to places unknown, his lawyer was not granted access, the hearing was carried out urgently right in the police station and he was detained for 30 days.” According to the Russian President Putin’s opponent’s allies, the courtroom for Navalny was set up in a police station in Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow, which Navalny’s spokesperson called 'unlawful'. “This cannot even be called a parody of the rule of law. While they are asking to extend the detention for 30 days,” Yarmysh said. “Where Navalny will be at this time is still unclear.”

Attorney Vadim Kobzev, meanwhile, informed that Putin’s political contender will be released from house arrest once the verdict comes into effect and will be kept in police’s detention until Feb. 15. According to ground reporters of Moscow Times, Navalny was interrogated for nearly 15 hours after he was detained. His spokeswoman alleged that she was barely given one minute's notice before Monday's hearing began at 12:30 p.m. In a video posted on YouTube, Navalny’s close associate Leonid Volkov asked citizens to take to the streets and protest the ruling on Saturday, Jan. 23 ahead of Navalny’s fraud charges trial.

Read: Russia Not Satisfied With Germany's Reply On Investigation Into Navalny's Poisoning

Read: 'Ultimate Lawlessness': Navalny Slams Russian Administration As His Trial Begins