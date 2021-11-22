Russia's Prez Vladimir Putin Offers To Volunteer In Testing Of COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the Russian nasal vaccine against COVID-19. After receiving a booster shot of the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine on Sunday, Putin volunteered to participate in the testing of Russia’s nasal vaccine against coronavirus, according to Xinhua. During a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which creates the Sputnik vaccines, the Russian President agreed to sign a form of consent in a bid to take part in the experiment.

"Can I take part in this experiment?" Putin asked Logunov, who replied that this would require signing a form of consent. "Agreed, I will make sure to sign it. It can be done today," the Russian President said.

BREAKING: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin received a booster shot by Sputnik Light, says “feeling well, no side effects.” pic.twitter.com/uEnoWqniIj — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 21, 2021

After the third shot, Putin stated that he was feeling 'well'. Logunov, on the other hand, stated that the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine diminishes six to eight months after the shot. He also recommended individuals to receive the booster dosage to maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

Phase II trial of Russia's nasal spray

Meanwhile, back in October, the Russian Health Ministry had approved Phase II trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be used as a nasal spray for the adult volunteers, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing the state register of authorised clinical trials. It is to mention that the Sputnik vaccine was the world’s first vaccine developed by Russia against the COVID-19 during the start of the pandemic, igniting hope for the elimination of the disease.

Now, in a groundbreaking move, Russia’s Sputnik V nasal spray can be used by the patients of COVID-19 to mitigate the disease’s symptoms and get relief. The spray can be applied in two doses among volunteers in a clinic in St Petersburg, according to a state document. It, although, did not provide the exact timing of the clinical tests.

(With inputs from ANI)