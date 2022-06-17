Russia's Security Chief Claims West Intends To Turn Eurasia Into Zone Of 'puppet Nations'

As the ravaging war in Ukraine continues unabated, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has alleged that the West intends to convert Eurasia into a zone of "puppet nations" at odds with one another.

Notably, Eurasia is the largest continental area on the planet Earth, comprising all of Europe and Asia. Addressing a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting in Armenia's capital Yerevan, Patrushev said that the West's long-term goal is to turn Eurasia into a conflict centre, an area of warring countries like Ukraine, puppet states, or colonies.

"We regard the threat as a consistent effort being made by the US and its allies to thwart post-Soviet alliances like the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)," he added, the TASS news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the world will never be the same again, and "waiting it out" through the current tumultuous changes in the world is unrealistic.

US regards itself as a 'messenger of God on Earth': Putin

Speaking at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin stressed that the world is undergoing "fundamental, watershed, and inevitable" changes.

"It is wrong to think that one can wait it out during the time of turbulent changes, that everything will be back to normal and will be as it used to be. No way!" he stressed, as per the TASS. He also took a dig at the United States, saying that Washington regards itself as a "messenger of God on Earth," with interests but no responsibilities.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 114th on Friday, June 17. Since the onset of war in late February, both countries have held several rounds of peace talks but they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy would only be possible after the resumption of the negotiation process as a whole.

Image: Twitter/@TaranQ