Janta Curfew: Children Dress Up In Hazmat Suits As Nation Ramps Up Fight Against COVID-19

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to practice “Janta Curfew” from 7am to 9pm on March 22, people across the nation have been trying new innovative ways to remain confined at their homes. Republic TV is exclusively sharing pictures and videos of people who are making the most of their time in self-isolation on a Sunday. One of the pictures which were seen show Samrath and Shiyabsh Chandock dressed in their “quarantine mode”. The little kids are seen dressed in green and black suits similar to hazmat suits in their fight against deadly coronavirus.

Kids join the fight against COVID-19

Not only adults but even kids joined the bandwagon and replaced their outdoor games with creative indoor activities like drawing and painting. Riza Aabid Sangam, a student of Sainik School, shared his picture with a message 'India comes together...I fight against corona'.

Another kid, Karthika from Ambernath, Maharashtra shared a beautiful painting to raise awareness about the deadly pandemic. Through the painting, she urged the people to stand united, 'break the chain' of the virus and 'defeat corona'.

Many people also took this opportunity to spend some time with their families. For Pranav Priyadarsh from Ahmedabad, Janta Curfew is more like 'family time' as he shared a selfie with his family members.

'Janta Curfew'

PM Modi had said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects more than 300 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi has also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

