Hairdresser Makes Hazmat Suit Using Umbrella Amid COVID-19 Scare, Netizens In Splits

A hairdresser in the Netherlands named Bella Rosa has become an online sensation after she devised an unusual hazmat suit from a black umbrella to protect herself from the coronavirus transmission. The Dutch barberette posted a video on Facebook in which she can be seen attending to a client shielded behind the umbrella doing business, as usual, simultaneously maintaining social distancing measures.

The eight-second clip, which was uploaded last week, was shot at Bella Rossa salon in Oss, north of Eindhoven, Holland. The video has gone viral as the internet lauded the hair dresser’s bizarre, yet innovative, anti-coronavirus costume that amassed over 96k shares and 3.5k likes. Basically, the stylist cut two holes in the umbrella and wore it around her body to keep away from the infection. She also wore disposable gloves while cutting the client’s hair. She wrote in the caption of the clip, “This is not going well," as the client could be heard laughing in the video as the loud music played in the background.

Netizens in splits

Nations worldwide have suspended all non-essential businesses such as hair salons from operating. Millions globally are put under quarantine as a containment measure to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although there is no scientific evidence of such makeshift attires to protect against the disease, several people have been witnessed to have designed odd protective gear to keep the infection at bay.

Nevertheless, social media has lauded her effort to be dedicated to work and adopt protective measures at the time. “Really crazy you,” wrote a user. “You have an invention for everything, right, superwoman,” said another Facebook commenter. “I swear may God make you smile,” wrote a third. "Bunch of lunatics," wrote a fourth user jokingly, following the laughter emojis.

