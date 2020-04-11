South Korea To Use Electronic Bracelets To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Orders

In a bid to further contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean government is considering enforcing the use of electronic bracelets to implement quarantine measures. Yoon Tae-ho of the South Korean Ministry of Health reportedly said, that they have several options to monitor those in quarantine. In a reported newsletter, Yoon said that most people, who are in quarantine, follow the protocols, however, he informed, that there are some violations.

In the newsletter, Yoon wrote that the South Korean authorities will find the ‘most effective’ measure so that people follow the rules. He further stated that the government is considering making inquiries with bracelets, such as random phone checks and home visits without notice. The new measures come as the government has earlier tried to use a smartphone app to monitor people, however, the authorities found that people left their phones at home to turned it off so that they couldn’t be tracked.

Yoon also said that the authorities are aware of the negative thoughts about using electronic wristbands, but, as there are more than 40,000 people are quarantined, the government had to think of stricter measures. South Korea is among one of the countries that have successfully managed to flatten the curve. Currently, as per reports, South Korea has more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases but the deadly virus managed to claim nearly 208 lives.

Precautionary measures

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the country also announced more intense precautionary measures including restricting foreign travels. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said on April 8 that the nation would suspend visa waivers for the citizens from at least 88 countries who have already imposed travel bans on South Korea including Australia, Canada, Russia and France. Moreover, to provide assistance to small businesses that have been severely impacted due to global health crisis of COVID-19 infections, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had also reportedly said that the government would make $29.5 billion worth cheap loans available for such exporters.

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over one lakh lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 376,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

