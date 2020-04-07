Son Heung-min Returns To South Korea For Military Service, Unlikely To Return Till May

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that winger Son Heung-min has travelled to South Korea to continue his mandatory military service. Every person in South Korea is expected to undergo compulsory military service in the country for a stipulated period of time. The rules stood firm for Son Heung-min, who decided to continue his military service amid the suspension of the Premier League.

Son Heung-min military service: Tottenham confirm player's return to South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement confirming Son Heung-min’s return to South Korea. The statement confirmed that the winger will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month. The winger returned to South Korea at the end of March and is undergoing self-quarantine.

Son Heung-min military service: club in constant contact with winger

The statement from Tottenham Hotspur also asserted that the club’s medical staff is in regular contact with Son Heung-min as he is still recovering from an injury. The winger fractured his arm during Spurs’ game against Aston Villa on February 16. He has been recovering from the injury ever since.

Son Heung-min military service: Player undergoes arm surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's statement confirmed that Son Heung-min had arm surgery before returning to the UK in February. Since the Premier League announced that the competition will commence only when it was safe and appropriate, Son has returned to South Korea. He will return to London only in May, once his service period ends.

Son Heung-min military service: South Korean wins gold in Asian games, 2018

According to the rules set by the lawmakers in South Korea, a person should complete two months of compulsory military service before turning 28. This can be avoided only in exceptional circumstances. Son was exempted from this rule after he helped his country win the gold medal at the Asian games held in 2018.

Son Heung-min military service: Coronavirus in South Korea update

According to recent reports, South Korea is one of the most affected countries due to the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea stands at 10,284. However, the country has been one of the more steadfast regions to act against the pandemic.

