'Descendants Of The Sun' Fame Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's South Korean House Demolished

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, the lead actors from the K-drama, Descendents of the Sun, had officially divorced each other in July last year. However, recently it has come to attention that these South Korean stars' lovenest in Seoul's Yongsan-guu has been torn down. According to reports in a Korean daily, the house had been purchased by Song Joong Ki back in 2017. This house was also rumoured to be the Descendants of the Sun actors' haven even before their marriage.

Descendants of the Sun couple's house in South Korea demolished

According to reports, the house of the Descendants of the Sun couple has been demolished and will be replaced by a new building by June 2021. Reports also claim that the construction sign put up on the property right now still contains the name of Song Joong Ki. Apparently there is also a re-building permit with the latter's name on it meaning the property is still owned by the star.

The former building, which was two-storeyed with a basement Itaewon, will now be reportedly replaced by a bigger mansion of two floors above the ground and three basement floors. However, Descendants of the Sun actor, Song Joong Ki's label reportedly denied any comments on the matter saying it was personal.

The Descendants of the Sun couple's former home cost an estimated amount of USD 8.19 million. Song Joong Ki has also reportedly purchased another home in Hawaii which has an estimated value of USD 2.8 million. This is touted to be his holiday home.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are popular for their work in the movie Descendants of the Sun. The K-drama also dabbles in romance and is based on the story of a soldier and a surgeon who falls in love but are separated due to their professions. Apart from the ex-couple, Descendants of the Sun cast also consist of Kim Ji-won, Jin Goo, Onew, Kim Min-seok and other popular South Korean names.

