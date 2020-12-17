'Santa Claus Immune To COVID-19, Can Deliver Presents On Christmas': WHO's Message To Kids

The World Health Organisation has a special message for children eagerly waiting for their Christmas presents this year, even as the celebrations are likely to be a low-key affair around the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

In a piece of delightful news, WHO’s Technical Head Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on Wednesday allayed children’s concerns regarding the novel Coronavirus impacting Santa Clause’s health, by saying that he is immune to the virus.

“I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age. I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus,” she said while responding to the journalist’s question.

Kerkhove added that the WHO was told by a number of world leaders that they have relaxed quarantine measures for Santa to enter their airspace. “So, he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children,” she said.

However, the WHO official also advised the people to stay safe and maintain social distance in order to prevent contracting the disease, especially during the festive season.

“I think it is very important that all the children of the world understand that physical distancing by Santa Claus and also of the children themselves must be strictly enforced,” she said.

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, is a widely popular fictional character who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on Christmas Eve.

