IN PICS | With Masks And Glass Shields, Santa Claus Maintains Social Distance Amid COVID

An elderly man wears his boots to complete his Santa look. Santa Claus in the age of COVID-19 is bound to greet children either online or with several protective layers.
A 'Santa' wears his face shield as a preparation to meet children. Owing to the surging infection health officials have instructed Santas to practice required precautions.
A man who works as a Santa at a toy store looks at the mirror before stepping out in front of kids.
A family poses for a photograph with a Santa. However, Santa in the coronavirus age has to sit behind a transparent glass barrier.
A kid receives a blessing from Santa. However, amid the pandemic, the kid is not allowed to play with Sant's beard but receive wishes from behind glass wall.
A worker cleans the transparent glass barrier that separates Santa Clause from his visitors. In the age of COVID-19, 'Santa Sanitation' is parents' number 1 concern.
A 'Santa' waves from behind the glass wall at a store. COVID-19 has forced Santas to become a living artefact housed behind glass separations.