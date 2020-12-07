Last Updated:

IN PICS | With Masks And Glass Shields, Santa Claus Maintains Social Distance Amid COVID

While people across the world beginning preparations for Christmas, Santas are required to practice extra precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Written By Riya Baibhawi
Santa in the Coronavirus Age
Associated Press

An elderly man wears his boots to complete his Santa look. Santa Claus in the age of COVID-19 is bound to greet children either online or with several protective layers. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A 'Santa' wears his face shield as a preparation to meet children. Owing to the surging infection health officials have instructed Santas to practice required precautions. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A man who works as a Santa at a toy store looks at the mirror before stepping out in front of kids. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A family poses for a photograph with a Santa. However, Santa in the coronavirus age has to sit behind a transparent glass barrier. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A kid receives a blessing from Santa. However, amid the pandemic, the kid is not allowed to play with Sant's beard but receive wishes from behind glass wall.

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A worker cleans the transparent glass barrier that separates Santa Clause from his visitors. In the age of COVID-19, 'Santa Sanitation' is parents' number 1 concern. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A 'Santa' waves from behind the glass wall at a store. COVID-19 has forced Santas to become a living artefact housed behind glass separations. 

Santa in the Coronavirus Age
A 'Santa' adjusts his protective face shield between visits from children and their families at a shop. 

