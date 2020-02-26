Saudi Arabia To Host World's Richest Horse Race With $20 Million In Cash Prizes

Saudi Arabia is all set to host the world's richest horse race in the sport's history as the prize money for the inaugural contest is confirmed to $20 million. The Saudi Cup will take place at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack on February 29 and it will have a maximum field of 14 runners. Furthermore, The Saudi Cup is expected to attract around 10,000 spectators and it will be run over 1,800 metres on a dirt track.

According to the official site, HRH Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal, who is the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said, “The introduction of the Saudi Cup as an international race, is, without doubt, the most significant event in the history of horse racing in Saudi Arabia, and demonstrates our resolve to develop this great sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and also our ambition to become a leading player on horse racing’s world stage”.

The winner of the race will be walking away with $10 million and the person at the second place with $3.5 million. Even the 10th place finisher is expected to go away with something. The cup also includes another seven races on dirt and turf with prizes worth $9.2 million.

Symbol of heritage

While speaking to an international media outlet, Tom Ryan, the director of the strategy and international racing at the Jockey Club, said that the authorities are taking the first steps on a journey to bring the domestic racing product on a par with the international counterparts. He further added that the event will also increase the sports in Saudi Arabia and it will also open up the industry to international horses and connection to make a mark on global racing. The event also plays to Saudi culture and in the kingdom, horses are considered to be a symbol of its heritage.

Prince Bandar also hopes that people who love horses and racing around the world will come and take a closer look at the culture and even explore a place that they had never thought of visiting. He further said, “We will be delighted if the SAUDI CUP can attract some of the finest horses and become one of the more sought-after races to participate in and watch”.

