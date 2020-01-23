Kundali Bhagya Fame Manit Joura Is A Horse Lover And These Pictures Prove It!

Kundali Bhagya fame Manit Joura, who plays the character of Rishabh Luthra in the show is an avid horse lover. He owns two horses and learnt horse riding at a very young age. Although the actor has a lot of fans who love him for the sweet and caring nature of Rishabh Luthra, in the reel world the actor is famous for his posts, with his horses on Instagram. Take a look at these amazing pictures of Manit Joura with his horses, that will make you want to own one.

Kundali Bhagya fame Manit Joura's love for horses

In an old Instagram post, the Kundali Bhagya actor mentioned that he was attracted to horses at the age of 14 and even learnt how to ride horseback then. Over time, he lost practice in riding a horse but, when he decided to start riding a horse again, he mentioned that he hadn't forgotten a thing about horse riding.

Manit Joura photos on Instagram are filled with adorable pictures and videos of animals, which proves he loves animals. The Kundali Bhagya fame celebrated his birthday by riding a horse and spending time with his horse, calling it the gorgeous animal. Moreover, the actor was even gifted a pony on his birthday, by his mother.

