Saudi Arabia, India To Work Closely In Dealing With Coronavirus: Saudi Envoy

Saudi Arabia called India an important asset for international and regional efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as the cases continue to rise across the world. In an interview to PTI, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati said that India can be help deal with the current situation and minimise its impact on the health of the global community.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Al Sati said that the Kingdom is working in close coordination with the Indian government to avert the crisis. Saudi Arabia is now preparing for an unprecedented virtual G20 Leaders' Summit next week and communicating with the member countries regarding the same.

Read: Saudi Arabia Accepts India's Proposal For Virtual G20 Summit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'Coordinated response to COVID-19'

PM Modi had proposed the “extraordinary” virtual G20 Summit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, eight months before it was meant to take place in Riyadh. "The Saudi G20 Presidency is communicating with G20 countries to convene an extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," said the Kingdom in a statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz called the coronavirus pandemic as a difficult phase in world history and warned that the upcoming phase will be even more difficult for the world. Addressing the nation on March 19, the Saudi King, however, expressed confidence that this will pass and the Kingdom will take all necessary measures for the safety of people.

Read: Saudi Arabia Restricts Movement, Gulf Nations Curbs Entry Amid Coronavirus

The 84-year-old monarch, in a rare public address, underlined the Kingdom’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. King Salman said that Saudi Arabia is continuing to take all precautionary measures and the country is fully aware of what the world is going through right now.

The Saudi King emphasised the need for the individual as well as collective awareness and the importance of adhering to the instructions of relevant authorities. He also expressed his keenness to provide everything required in such critical circumstances to both citizens and expatriates.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Saudi King Warns Of 'more Difficult' Phase In Future

Read: Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Announces 5% Cut In 2020 Budget

(With PTI inputs)