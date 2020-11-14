Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Warns ‘iron Fist’ Response To Those Threatening Its Security

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 13, warned an ‘iron fist’ response to all the extremists who pose a threat to Saudi Arabia’s security and stability. He further said that these people are seeking painful and severe punishment. This comes just after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb blast at a World War I commemoration at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

France condemns Saudi attack

According to the French government officials, several countries had their representatives at the commemoration event. Following the reports of the blast, France strongly condemned the attack. As per reports, the explosion was confirmed by an official from Greece who refused to be named. The official reportedly had added that there was some sort of a blast at a cemetery in Jeddah and four people were injured. Among the injured, one is a Greek, the official added without providing further details.

Read: Explosion Rocks Saudi Arabia, Four Wounded In Blast At World War I Memorial In Jeddah

The attack that took place on November 11 followed on the heels of a stabbing on October 29 that wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the city. As per reports, the stabbing was carried out by a Saudi man who was arrested soon but his motives remained unclear. The day marked the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and is commemorated in several European countries.

Read: Saudi Arabia Backs France & Condemns Terror Attack In Nice Even As Turkey, Pakistan Oppose

Earlier last month, France suffered two deadly Islamic extremist attacks. Three people were killed in a church in the southern city of Nice, and a teacher was beheaded outside Paris for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class over a debate on free expression. France has requested its citizens in Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries to be on maximum alert amid intensified tensions over the caricatures which have sparked protests and calls for boycotts of French products. Furthermore, the French president has also described his support for the caricatures as a cornerstone of free speech and France's secular ideals, which has angered some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.

Read: Imran Khan Trolled As 'ally' Saudi Arabia Removes Gilgit-Baltistan From Pakistan's Map

Also Read: Saudis Say They Thwarted Attack On Oil Facility Near Yemen

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Prince____Salman)