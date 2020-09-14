Scientists Capture 3,200-megapixel Digital Photograph Of Romanesco Broccoli

Marking another technological feat, scientists in the US have captured 3,200-megapixel digital photographs including that of Romanesco broccoli. The photographs were captured by the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. As per Guardian, the captured images are so large that it would take 378 4K ultra-high-definition TV screens to display one of them in full size.

Researchers are now planning to put the camera responsible for the images at new Rubin Observatory in Chile, as it is ‘sensitive’ The observatory currently under construction and expected to be operational next year. Once installed at Rubin observatory, the camera will produce panoramic images of the complete Southern sky – one panorama every few nights for 10 years.

As per petapixel, the camera is designed to detect and capture light 100 times dimmer than the human visual wavelengths. At Rubin Observatory, the camera would be used in tandem with LSST telescope to explore space and its activities.

Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope Maps Giant Halo Around Andromeda Galaxy, Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: China's National Observatory Renews Blue Alert For Typhoon Bavi

Hubble's lens capture supernova

Meanwhile, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA recently shared striking pictures of one-of-its-kind supernova blast as clicked by NASA’s 1990 telescope, Hubble. The orbiting telescope shared stunning views of what looked like computer graphics. However, in reality, the pictures were of a dying star which shined one last time in space.

The space telescope captured ‘veils draped across the sky’ but actually it was a dying star, 400 light-years away, by the name Cygnus supernova. The blast particles and waves formed the luminescent lines captured by the Hubble. A supernova or the explosion of a star is a rare occurrence which has happened another light year away. Only a high-end telescope captures such an occurrence and the phenomena are invisible to the naked sky.

Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope Snaps Picture Of A Mysterious Titled Galaxy

Read: Hubble Telescope Of NASA Captures Striking Cygnus Supernova Blasts 20X Larger Than Sun

Image credits: Parade