Scientists Discover Benthic Siphonophores In Australian Waters

In a recent discovery, scientists/researchers from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) found rare benthic siphonophores during their expedition to the Kimberly Marine Park, Australia. According to reports, benthic siphonophores are related to corals and jellyfish and the discovery was made along an Australian coastline believed to be 17,000 years old and 400 feet underwater.

The Australian Institute of Marine Science shared a video on YouTube to share their discovery at Kimberly Park.

First recorded sighting in Australia

The discovery of Benthic siphonophores marked its first recorded sighting in Australia. The head of the scientific expedition, Karen Miller said these rare marine creatures were commonly found at a depth of 3,000 metres and are rarely pictured or seen, adding that the findings of such creatures at a depth of 100-150 metres made their expedition worthwhile. Karen further added that Benthic siphonophores anchor them to the surface and their bodies keep on floating like balloons.

Unusual natural display in Cremia

Swarms of Jellyfish invaded the Black sea in unusual natural display in Cremia. The photos went viral on social media showed innumerable jellyfish of the Aurelia genus lurking on the shores of Balaklava Bay in the Russian annexed Crimea. Reportedly, while jellyfish are fairly common in the area, such large numbers were fairly unusual during the month of January in that area.

Boris Aninsky, a researcher at the AO Kovalevsky Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas said the jellyfish were likely transported to the shores by a southeasterly wind. He added that if the wind had been blowing in the opposite direction, the jellyfish would have probably ended up in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula.

Aurelia Jellyfish also called Moon Jellyfish, are found throughout the world’s oceans. These jellyfish can be recognised by four horseshoe-shaped gonads that are visible through their translucent, shallow, dome-shaped bell. A few months ago, however, in a rare encounter, a diver came across a colossal ambling jellyfish while diving off the coast of Cornwall in Britain.

