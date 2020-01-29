UK: Over 40 Mysterious Skeletons With Hands Tied Discovered Near Milton Keynes

Recently 42 bodies were discovered in old shallow graves near a construction site in Milton Keynes, UK on Wednesday. How the bodies reached the site is still unknown at this time. The bodies were discovered in a piece of farmland that was under development. The area was to be used to create 72 retirement homes.

Attempting to hide the corpses?

The construction company that discovered the bodies has been accused by local media to have attempted to hide the discovery of the bodies. The company that is in charge of the area, a flat development company called Brio Retirement Living Holdings is a part of Places For People. It has been reported that the company was aware of the discovery of the bodies weeks ago. The company is said to have commissioned an archaeological investigation.

The findings of the archaeological reports have not been made public as of yet. The residents of the area hope that recent developments will force the company to go public with the findings and can finally get some answers. According to reports, all the 42 bodies have been moved.

It is yet not clear if there were any artefacts buried with the bodies that could provide clues. According to a councillor for Buckingham South, Robin Stuchbury has said that this new discovery is a very important find and holds great historical significance.

The councillor added that the bodies were first unearthed in December and all the bodies had their hands tied behind their back meaning that they were prisoners of some kind. He also believes that the bodies could date back to Anglo Saxon times or during the time when there were killings in Buckingham or could be remnants of the Civil War which also witnessed casualties.

When a media outlet tried to contact Buckinghamshire County Council for a comment then a spokesperson said that they at this point could not comment on the archaeological remains and they were still waiting for the report.

