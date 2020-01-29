Century-old Ship That Vanished In The Bermuda Triangle, Discovered

A ship that went missing in the Bermuda Triangle almost 100 years ago has recently been discovered off the coast of Florida,US by a group of researchers. According to reports, the SS Cotopaxi was an America merchant ship that was loaded with coal and had departed from Charleston in North Carolina on November 29, 1925.

100-year-old mystery solved

Reports state that the ship's final destination was Havana, Cuba. The disappearance of SS Cotopaxi and the 32 people on board puzzled people for a long time and cemented its place among famous stories that are usually associated with the Bermuda Triangle.

According to marine biologist Michael Barnette, the ship was a part of the coal trade and the trip that she was undertaking was a routine one in November 1925. In early December the ship sent out a distress signal according to Barnett. According to reports after the distress signal the ship vanished without a trace, its wreckage was never found nor were there any lifeboats or bodies.

A lot of hoaxes and speculation surrounded the disappearance of the ship, in 2015 some news outlets reported that the SS Cotopaxi had suddenly reappeared near a restricted military zone off the coast of Cuba. There were multiple other stories that followed but all of them were proved to be Hoaxes.

Legendary film director Steven Spielberg had included the ship in his movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind which suggested that the ship was in the middle of the Gobi desert and had been placed there by aliens.

According to Barnette, the shipwreck was actually discovered 35 miles off the coast of St. Augustine, on Florida's northeast coast.

The mysterious Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is an area in the North Atlantic Ocean, where it is claimed that over 50 ships and 20 planes have mysteriously disappeared. The area loosely forms the shape of a triangle, the three points being Miami, San Juan, and Bermuda. The Bermuda Triangle has puzzled historians for centuries.

Christopher Columbus, the sailor who discovered America, claimed that the Bermuda triangle area had extremely erratic compass readings. It is one of the rare places on Earth where the magnetic North and the correct north line up. Bruce Gernon, pilot and co-author of The Fog, believed he lost 28 minutes as he flew through a time-warping cloud tunnel.

The trip took less time than expected, and the pilot is convinced he catapulted forward in time. William Shakespeare’s infamous play called The Tempest is said to have been inspired by the Bermuda Triangle. In 1609, there was a tragic wreck within the area, which Shakespeare seemed to have used as the premise for his play.

