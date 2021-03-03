Scientists Discover Giant, Luminous Deep-sea Sharks That Glow In The Dark

Scientists have discovered three deep-sea shark species that glow in the dark and one of them is the largest-known luminous vertebrate. Scientists undertaking a fish survey off the east coast of New Zealand in January 2020, discovered the three species — the kitefin shark, the blackbelly lanternshark, and the southern lanternshark. The kitefin shark, which can grow to 180 centimeters in length, has been dubbed a "giant luminous shark" by researchers from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Science (NIWA) in New Zealand and published their findings.

(Image Credits- Blackbelly lanternshark/ Frontiers in Marine Science journal)

The sharks' ability to glow is due to a process known as bioluminescence, which happens when a living organism creates and emits light as a result of a chemical reaction. Several marine vertebrates, invertebrates, fungi and microorganisms emit bioluminescence. Sharks live in the mesopelagic or "twilight" region of the ocean, which is between 200 and 1,000 meters deep, according to the report, which was published by the Frontiers in Marine Science journal.

Since sunlight cannot reach the water below this level, predators swimming at greater depths could see the sharks' figures, which were backlit against the bright upper surface of the water. The sharks' glowing skins, on the other hand, could potentially camouflage them and shield them from any threats hiding underneath the surface, according to the researchers. Predators can use luminescence while searching for food.

According to the paper, more research is required to confirm the scientist's hypothesis and to examine the importance of a species's bioluminescence and its effect on prey-predation relationships. The findings, on the other hand, can help to expand one's understanding of life in the deep-sea environment, which remains a mystery to many experienced marine scientists. The access of the published paper is given below:

