Scotland Police Stops Man Who Was Walking A Woman In Dog Gimp Mask

Scotland police stopped a dog walker earlier on February 17 as the man was walking a woman in a dog gimp mask, as per the reports. The unusual moment was witnessed by Roofer Iain Mcgeough in Glasgow and he managed to capture the moment on camera. According to the reports, the post was originally shared on Facebook by Mcgeough along with the caption that he just witnessed a guy walking with a woman in dog gimp mask on lead. He further added that the couple was stopped by police and further interrogated.

READ: US Mother Dials 911 In Distress, Police Arrive With Milk And Baby Formula

Post garnered lot of views, comments

The post has since been shared almost 6,000 times and garnered lot of views and comments. A police spokesperson in Scotland reportedly said that the officers on duty spoke to the man and woman on Cathcart Road in Glasgow on Monday morning. He added that no arrests were being made. Speaking to the media, Mcgeough said that the incident was spotted between 11 and 11:30am on Cathcart road near the first bus depot. He added that he did not see anyone getting arrested and saw the cops speaking to the couple.

READ: Aussie Court Says Police Raid Legal, Raising Secrecy Fears

Similarly, during the last summer, Somerset police had to deal with a serious gimp suit-based activity after a man in a 'full black rubbery suit' was reported to jump out and chase down people through the village of Claverham. An anonymous victim said it was a horrific experience. The person said that he was walking with his torch and suddenly came across someone in a full black robbery suit and managed to take a picture. He said that it approached towards him and when the person tried to step back it was right infront of his face and he put his leg forward. Two men were eventually arrested on suspicion and no charges were brought against them due to lack of evidence.

READ: Japan Detains Former SoftBank Employee On Suspicion Of Espionage

READ: Man Held For Killing Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair In Delhi