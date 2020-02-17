US Mother Dials 911 In Distress, Police Arrive With Milk And Baby Formula

A mother in the US ended up calling 911 after she fell short of milk for her newborn baby. To her surprise, the police officials delivered a gallon of milk and baby formula, international media reported. Shannon Bird, a blogger from Utah had phoned the emergency number around 2 am on January 28 after she was left with no way of feeding her baby girl.

"Neighbours aren't responding"

In the 911 audio, the mother of five can be heard telling the cops that her breast milk had dried up and that she had no baby formula at her house, international media reported. In the call, she added that her husband was away for work and that her four other children were asleep. She further said that she had also been calling her neighbours but nobody answered.

Soon after the call ended, officers from the nearby Lone Peak Police Department were sent out to Bird’s home with a gallon of milk and baby formula, international media reported. Footage from an officer’s body camera showed Bird cradling her baby as she opens the door. While comforting the mother, Officer Brett Wagstaff said that it was the same stuff he gave his daughter when she was born and it would not upset her daughter’s stomach.

Later, sharing a video which was telecasted by an Americal media channel the police department wrote, "So very proud of our Officers and their dedication to duty." Netizens were quick to laud both the department and the mother for their dedication towards the needy infant. One user wrote, "So proud of this mom for calling for help. We all need each other at different times and for different things. She did the right thing, and I know the officers were so happy to help." Yet another wrote, " I love that these officers went beyond the call of duty and provided the formula for this little cutie pie. Thank you for your hard work, bravery and dedication to the communities."