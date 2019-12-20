14-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Having The Largest Mouth

A 14-year-old boy from the United States of America has made the world record for the largest mouth gape with his lips opening to approximately 3.6 inches wide. Isaac Johnson, from Bloomington, Minnesota claims that he can fit whole drinks bottles, tennis balls and the most marshmallows inside when he opens his mouth. A video posted by the Guinness World Record reveals that the teenager 'always knew' he had a bigger mouth but it was only in 2016 or 2017 that he realized it exceeded above normal.

READ: This NFL Fan Has Set A Guinness World Record For Visiting Every Stadium In 84 Days

According to international media reports, Isaac realised his potential of winning the record after a flick through his brother's 2016 edition of the record book. He said that earlier he was around three centimetres off but given that he's only 14 he eventually grew into his gob and has now taken the overall title. The video also shows the teenager smirking as he takes on the challenge of fitting an apple, satsuma orange to demonstrate how large his mouth opens. While talking to a media outlet, Isaac also said that he doesn't know what his future holds for him but he further added that if he could attempt a record, then he also very good at the 'chubby bunny game'.

READ: Guy Martin Creates New Guinness World Record For World's Fastest Tractor

5-year-old Charlie Eyeing Guinness Record

In an unrelated incident, a five-year-old English boy Charlie Batham is on a verge of breaking a new world record as he is all set to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on the planet. Charlie has already climbed 2,300ft Pen-y-Ghent and 3,209ft Scafell Pike in Lake District of England, the latter being the tallest mountain in England. Since April this year, Charlie has climbed 19 British peaks that are more than 30,000ft, higher than Mount Everest. He can climb for hours and hours without taking a gasp. Charlie started hiking since April this year after he asked his father if he can climb a mountain for his fifth birthday. Charlie surpassed the height of 29,029ft, which is the height of Mount Everest, last month after he climbed 1,800ft Brown Knoll.

READ: Karnataka Girl Creates Guinness World Record For Being Fastest Blindfolded Female Skater

READ: Third Guinness World Record Created At Science Festival