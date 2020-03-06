Serbia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus As Global Count Crosses One Lakh

The health ministry of Serbia reportedly announced on March 6 that the first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in a man who had been in Hungary. Zlatibor Loncar reportedly said at a press conference that the first case of coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed in Serbia. It is a 43-year-old man from north Subotica who recently stayed in Budapest, Hungary.

According to the reports, the man has been isolated at the Subotica hospital and his condition is stable, as per reports. The people with whom the 43-year-old came in contact have been tested.

150 new cases confirmed

On the other hand, Mainland China has reportedly confirmed 150 new cases of the coronavirus infection as of March 5, spiking the figures from 139 a day earlier, announced the National Health Commission of China. This soars the total confirmed cases in China to 80,559 bringing the global cases at 100,242 and global fatalities at 3,408, as per the reports.

Wuhan City in the Hubei province which is the epicenter of the disease accounted for 126 new cases alone, while 16 new imported cases were detected in the country. This increased the confirmed cases among the foreign nationals to 36 who have been infected with the COVID-19, confirmed the reports. While there’s a down sliding trend in the total cases across China except for Wuhan, with 54,000 new recoveries involving patients discharged from hospital after medical treatment, cases abroad are escalating.

At this time in China, the focus has shifted to potential infections “imported” from abroad with Beijing’s 4 cases linked to Italy as per media report. Health authorities in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong have stepped up measures to quarantine travellers from countries hit the hardest by coronavirus, which Beijing identified as South Korea, Japan, Iran, and Italy. Meanwhile, out of the 29 new fatalities confirmed in the central province of Hubei, at least 23 have emerged from the Wuhan, where the virus originated in December 2019.

