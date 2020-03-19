Dale Steyn Reveals South African Teammate He Would Love To Be Isolated With

The coronavirus pandemic has major cricketing events across the globe cancelled while players have been forced into quarantine as a precautionary measure. South African speedster Dale Steyn, who was in Pakistan featuring for Islamabad United in the now-suspended PSL 2020, spoke on length about how the pandemic has affected cricket in general. He also revealed who he would love to be in isolation with amongst his South African teammates.

IPL postponed: Dale Steyn would love to be isolation with teammate Quinton De Kock

Speaking to a leading Indian media portal, Dale Steyn discussed on how coronavirus is the only topic of discussion after he returned home from the PSL 2020. When quizzed about who Steyn would like to be isolated with, the fast bowler replied that he would like to be in quarantine with current captain of the team, Quinton de Kock. The South African pacer, who is set to play for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2020, said the De Kock is one his favourite people and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is always watching fishing or cooking videos in his hotel room. Dale Steyn said that it would nice to be in isolation with Quinton de Kock, as the RCB star hates cooking and can probably watch fishing videos while De Kock is cooking food.

IPL postponed: Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock's love for fishing

South African duo Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock are quite popular for their love for fishing. Both regularly go fishing and have regularly updated their Instagram profiles with their best fishing catches. Here, let's a look at their best fishing photos.

IPL postponed: Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn set to feature in IPL 2020

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock will feature for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2020, while Dale Steyn will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2020 is of supreme importance for both De Kock and Steyn as the duo are vital to South Africa's chances at the T20 World Cup later this year. Dale Steyn has been in impressive form and will look to continue the purple patch when he takes the field for RCB and deliver them their first IPL trophy. Quinton de Kock, who had a stellar IPL last season, will look to build on that showing and lead the Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented fifth IPL title.

