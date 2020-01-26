Shanghai Reports Its First Death From Mysterious Coronavirus

China has reported one death in Shanghai due to deadly Coronavirus, the government of the city told the reports. The victim, an 88year old man, was already displaying the symptoms of being infected, as per the statement of the Shanghai government to the media. The death toll from the Coronavirus has spiked and has raised concerns globally as more cases of the SARS-like disease are being reported.

The country is under a serious threat

According to the sources, the President of China, Xi Jiping said that the country is under a serious threat as he was speaking in a seven-member politburo standing committee that was held to discuss the measures to bring the contagious disease under control.

The death toll has reportedly risen to 56 as the army medics have been deployed in the city of Wuhan where the disease originated. Thus far, 1975 cases of the virus have been confirmed as per the reports, including three cases from Taiwan.

Read | Intensive Screening, Helpline Number: India Ready As Coronavirus Reaches Indo-Nepal Border

Read | China Expands Travel Ban Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 56 Million People Affected

A doctor has also been reported dead

A doctor has also been reported dead after catching the infection while providing medical assistance to the patients on the frontline in Wuhan as the virus has spread to the countries worldwide including US, France, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Nepal.

The virus infected a man in Canada who returned to Toronto from China as Canada declared its first presumptive case of the virus outbreak. Toronto declared at a press conference that they have detected the first case of infection of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the US has dispatched the charter planes to the Chinese city of Wuhan to commence safe evacuation of the US citizens and diplomats in China, as per the reports. The charter plane is expected to bring 230 citizens and diplomats from US Consulate back in the US.

Read | Hong Kong: Carrie Lam Declares Coronavirus Outbreak As An Emergency

Read | First Medical Professional To Fall Victim To Deadly Coronavirus In China: Report

(With inputs from Agencies)