Shelter Volunteers Drive Thousand Miles To Reunite Lost Dog With His Family

More than a dozen volunteers got together and transported a dog thousand miles back to his family. According to reports, a pit bull named Zeus lived with a single mother and her two daughters in Butte, Montana but was soon taken by a family friend who was visiting two months ago. However, the unidentified friend was reportedly arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, and Zeus was brought to a shelter in the city.

Once it was discovered that Zeus had a microchip, the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association began working to return him to his family. While speaking to an international media outlet, Chelsea Staley said that after the friend got arrested, Zeus was brought to the organisation. They soon realized that the pit bull could not fly commercial because he was too big. After realising the dog was 73 pounds the organisation turned to Facebook to help coordinate the trip home. They partnered with Many Paws Volunteer Transport group, who helped them find people who would be able to transport the dog over 2,000 miles back to Montana. In the 15 people volunteered to drive Zeus across the country and both organisations detailed the dog's travel on social media. It took six days, Zeus was reportedly driven across nine and arrived back at his family's home.

Dog gets home for Christmas

In another unrelated incident, five-year-old dog, Bonita will finally have a home for Christmas after spending 500 days in an animal shelter. The pit bull mix from Niagra Falls, New York has finally got an adopter. Bonita had been staying at an SPCA shelter for nearly a year and a half. In the long span of months, the dog was looked over by many people and it was likely that she would spend her Christmas at the shelter this year as well. It was until December 12, that Ray Kinz adopted her.

Kimberly LaRussa, the event coordinator at the Niagara SPCA, told the international media that everybody loved Bonita. He also said that a lot of the employees were used to seeing her every day and they are all going to sincerely miss her. They were also happy for her as she would now get to be the lady of her new house. While Bonita was leaving the shelter, employees at the shelter formed a human tunnel and threw what looked to be glitter at her. Bonita who could not contain her excitement, jumped high in the air several times. Kinz, who adopted her started an Instagram page where he keeps everyone updated on the pitbull mix’s activities in her new home.

