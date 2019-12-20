California: Firefighters Called To Rescue Dog Stuck On Tree After Chasing Cat

A recent Facebook post by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District in California has become an internet sensation and left the netizens amused as the fire department was called out to retrieve a dog who chased a cat up a tree. According to the post, the dog, a Geman Shephard, chased the cat up a tall tree after which it found himself unable to climb down. The fire department also shared photos where one can see the firefighters using a ladder to get the stranded dog back on the ground.

The post read, “We have received word that both cat and dog are doing well! You may have heard that our firefighters get cats out of trees, but what about dogs?!?! Right after Truck 30 and Engine 35 dropped off Santa that was exactly their next call. Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree...nice work Engine 35!”.

According to international media reports, the cat jumped out of the tree while the dog was being rescued and was not injured. The authorities wrote on the post, “We are all pretty sure he'll think twice about catching cats up the next tree”. The post has also left many netizens amused. The post has been shared approximately 5,000 times and received more than 4,000 likes. A netizen commented, “Silly dog. Trees are for cats!". Another Facebook user wrote, “Aw maybe he was going to help the cat out”. A user wrote, “Good to know firefighters help with that too! My dog runs up the tree after squirrels sometimes”.

Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm

While in this case, the dog chased the cat, in another recent incident, a stray dog was found covered in the snow trying to keep a litter of abandoned kittens warm. The kittens would not have survived without the dog in the cold Canadian Winter. The dog that has been identified as a two-year-old mongrel named Serenity by animal rescue officials. She was discovered in a ditch near a road near Chatham, in Ontario Canada last month. The temperature the night Serenity was found was -3 degrees celsius and was already pitch black outside. By the time she was found, Serenity was already covered in a dusting of snow.

Myriam Armstrong an official at the Pet and Wildlife Rescue told local media that when a passerby stopped to help Serenity she was surprised to find 5 tiny pure black kittens that were snuggling with Serenity for warmth and protection against the biting cold. This is definitely a heartfelt story of survival and cross-species nurturing. The story was widely circulated online and around 30 people had contacted Pet and Wildlife Rescue about adopting them.

