Rescue Dog With Wonky Face In Need Of A Forever Home And Loving Family

Rest of the World News

Rescue dog with a face defect who has shocked people is looking for a home to adopt her who will look beyond her imperfection instead love her unconditionally

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rescue

A puppy born with a face defect who has shocked a lot of people is looking for a loving home to adopt her who will look beyond her imperfection towards her loving nature. According to reports, Bethany is an eight-month-old Labrador cross who has been born with a severe facial disfigurement that her entire snout drops towards the left-hand side, showing her teeth.

Puppy looking for a loving home

Bethany was given a medical clearance by a veterinary doctor in Romania before she came to the UK and is perfectly healthy with a normal appetite for food and water. Bethany is currently at the Safe Rescue for Dogs and the charity's employees are looking for a permanent home for the labrador-cross.

One of the volunteers' ar Safe Rescue for Dogs, Zoey Casey, hoped that the family adopting Bethany will look past her deformity and find a friendly dog. Casey further added that other than the deformity there was no medical complication with Bethany, adding that the pup is a gentle and happy dog.

According to reports, Bethany's mother was a stray dog in Romania and when she fell pregnant, a family cared for her and her puppies till the time they could not be rescued. It is said that the puppies were part Pekingese and had a combination of genes that may have resulted in the severe disfigurement of Bethany's face. One of the pups other than Bethany already found a forever home and Safe Rescue for Dogs is still waiting for the last 2 of the 5 puppies to come into the United Kingdom.

Read: Video Of Christmas Tree Decorated With Guide Dogs Breaks the Internet

Read: Labrador Sacked From Guide Dog Program For Chasing Squirrels, Will Now Work As Therapy Dog

Six-legged puppy adopted

In another similar incident, Helga Carter and her husband from Surrey, British Columbia saved a six-legged pug puppy from being put down by adopting him. Normally breeders put dogs like Lulu down, but she managed to survive and find a loving home. The puppy shot to fame after Helga posted pictures on a Facebook group for dog lovers called Dogspotting, showing off the puppy's extra two hind legs. Helga explained Lulu to be a 'sweet, very calm and affectionate' pug - who just so happened to have six legs.

Read: San Francisco Woman Offers $7,000 Reward, Hires Plane To Find Her Stolen Dog

Read: California: Firefighters Called To Rescue Dog Stuck On Tree After Chasing Cat

(With inputs from agencies)

