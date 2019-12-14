Shocking Video Shows Fire Engulfing Unwatered Christmas Tree In 5 Seconds

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has shared a video which shows how quickly a fire can spread in a home if a dry tree catches a flame. For the experiment, the CPSC created a mock living room. The video was later posted online.

CPSC has also issued advice

In the video, a dried Christmas tree can be seen fully engulfed by fire within five seconds and within 23 seconds, the couch and presents lying nearby are also charred. Trees, if not watered can catch fire through flammable objects like, wires, candles, switches etc and CPSC has advised people to keep electronic and flammable objects away from the Christmas tree. The organisation has also advised people to make sure that their live Christmas tree stays well-watered throughout the holiday season. And even if they are buying an artificial one, people should double-check if it has the 'Fire Resistant' label. CPSC has advised the citizens to put lit candles at places where they can easily see them and away from flammable items like curtains. It has also said that people should blow candles out before leaving a room.

The CPSC said that in the US, there have been around 100 fires caused by Christmas trees alone in the previous two years. A statement issued by the organisation states that from 2014 to 2016, there were about 100 Christmas tree fires and about 1,100 candle fires that resulted in 10 deaths, 150 injuries, and nearly $50 million (£38.4m) in property damage each of those years. Meanwhile, the National Fire Protection Association has advised that although Christmas tree fires are not common whenever they occur they are more likely to be serious. They have also said that carefully decorating your home can help make your holidays safer. Recently, the Vilnius Airport in Lithuania reportedly made a Christmas tree of confiscated knives, bullets, scissors, lighters, toy guns and topped by a star made of blades. According to reports, the authorities used prohibited items that passengers are not allowed to pack in their luggage.

