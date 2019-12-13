Vilnius Airport Puts Up Christmas Tree Made Of Knives, Scissors And Lighters

Vilnius Airport in Lithuania reportedly made a Christmas tree of confiscated knives, bullets, scissors, lighters, toy guns and topped by a star made of blades. According to reports, the authorities used prohibited items that passengers are not allowed to pack in their luggage. The construction of the 1.5m tree took just over a fortnight and features green scissors in place of branches, and a diverse array of decorations, lighters and Swiss army knives among them. The tree on display in the airport departures hall reportedly aims to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security.

While talking to an international media outlet, airport spokesperson Tadas Vasiliauskas said that knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods, this Christmas tree has them all. He further added, if one doesn't want their personal, yet prohibited, belonging to land on the Christmas tree next year, they should check out the baggage requirements before packing for their next flight. According to reports, Vilnius airport has served approximately 4.6 million passengers so far in the year 2019 and the city was also named the cheapest European city break destination.

Creative Christmas trees

It's not just Lithuanian airport that came up with such creative Christmas tree this year. The village of Ullapool has also reportedly erected a nine-metre tree made from fishing gear. The tree is made from approximately 340 creels and is the latest version of the village's tradition dating back to 2016. Another giant Christmas tree, decorated with 51,626 message cards set a Guinness world record on December 8 for having the highest number of notes attached to it. The 100-foot tall tree which is placed in Moriyama, Japan has been put to display at Nakasu Elementary school in Moriyama. The project which was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the town Moriyama being upgraded to the city saw children from local schools and daycare centres writing messages on the paper slips.

