Malaika Arora Looks Christmas-ready In Her Beautiful White Dress | See Pictures

Malaika Arora has never failed to impress her fans when it comes to giving them fashion goals. From her head-turning red carpet looks or even her gym wear casual outfits. Popularly known as the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora has come a long way from being a video jockey to becoming a fashion inspiration in Bollywood. Recently, Malaika Arora posted some pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the actor looked stunning as she sported an elegant vintage white lace dress. Looks like the actor is Christmas ready with this outfit!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Note To Paras Chhabra On His Disrespectful Behaviour

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Biography That Fans Should Know

Here is a look at the pictures

In the pictures, Malaika Arora is posing in a gorgeous white lace dress. The dress has beautiful netted stylish umbrella sleeves. The actor is also known to be a favourite muse for the designers wore a white dress with matching white heels and a contrasting black belt. For the hairstyle, she went for a neatly tied hairstyle in a high ponytail. For the makeup, she was seen sporting bright red lipstick. She also rocked the big hoop earrings with ease.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Sparks Twitter Debate Between Vindu Dara Singh And Asim Riaz's Brother

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Breaks Silence On Rashami-Arhaan Controversy

Many fans commented on her pictures. Some complimented her dress, while some complimented her looks. Malaika Arora was seen sporting this dress for an event.

Also Read: Watch Akshay Kumar Almost Pop A Vein In Carpool Karaoke With Kareena, Kiara & Diljit

Also Read: Good Newwz Latest Track Maana Dil Is Out, Netizens Appreciate The New Tune & Emotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.