Singapore 'cruise To Nowhere' Returns To Port After Passenger Tests COVID-19 Positive

A Royal Caribbean Cruise ship turned back to the port in Singapore after a passenger onboard tested positive for novel coronavirus. The ‘Cruise to Nowhere’ had journeyed on a three-night, four-day itinerary around Singapore and had departed from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on December 7 without any docking. The cruise was operated by Quantum of the Seas as a part of the Singapore government’s "safe cruising" scheme to revive the tourism industry, the country's tourism board had informed in a release in October.

"We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals has subsequently tested negative for the virus," Quantum of the Seas said in a statement. Further, it informed of a global suspension of the cruise line operation for the guests and crew's "safety and well-being". In an interview with CNN, the authorities informed that an 83-year-old elderly passenger on board the ship tested positive and was being attended by the medical team. He reported the symptoms of diarrhea.

The cruise launched a return to the port journey after learning about the COVID-19 positive passenger on the ship. While the passengers have been restricted on the ship in isolation, at least 1,679 passengers and 1,148 crew members will be tested for coronavirus and will be allowed to disembark the vessel only if they test negative for the virus. The vessel was operating at 50 percent capacity.

Important update on sailings through February 28, 2021. 🔗 https://t.co/t9930nMmcH pic.twitter.com/B5jzik4LG0 — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) December 2, 2020

Had made travel 'safe'

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had worked on health safety protocols prior to launching the popular and hyped 'Cruise to Nowhere' for the ocean lovers and travellers, in line with the airplanes’ recent ‘flights to nowhere’ initiative started by the Qantas for the globe trotters.

Singapore government had hired a Norway-based risk management company DNV GL AS to make the travel safe for the short sailing trips into international waters, with its destination being the same port where it left. The company had designed a framework for non-compliance with safety measures and a complete certification programme for the cruise, which had been docked at the ports since March, in an attempt to revive tourism.

