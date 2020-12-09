WWII Veteran Major Wooten From Alabama Beats Coronavirus, Celebrates His 104th Birthday

World War II veteran from Alabama Major Wooten recovered from his fight against the novel coronavirus well within time to celebrate his 104th birthday on Thursday, December 4. As per the reports by AP, his granddaughter said that he was ‘physically drained’ and ‘mentally fuzzy’ after fighting the virus. The Associated Press took to its official YouTube channel and shared a video of the old man celebrating his birthday with the hospital staff.

Read: Germany: 13,000 People Evacuated After Unexploded World War II Bomb Unearthed In Frankfurt

104-years-old recovers from COVID-19

His granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald said, "I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested. It’s amazing that a 104-year-old survived COVID". In the video, the hospital can be seen singing, 'Happy Birthday Pop Pop'. McDonald said that the old man tested positive on November 23 when her mother and his daughter contracted the virus. She also told that he received an infusion of the newly approved monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab but was physically drained the next day. Therefore, he had to be taken to the hospital. She said, "I don’t know if that medicine just started working … but within 24 hours he was better". The man had served as a private first class in the Army and then went on a postwar career with the United States Steel in Birmingham.

Read: China Greatest Threat To America & The Free World Since World War II, Says US Intel Chief

(In this photo provided by Holly Wooten McDonald, World War II veteran and COVID-19 survivor Major Wooten holds a celebratory milkshake on his 104th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Madison, Alabama. Wooten was released from the hospital this week after contracting the illness caused by the new coronavirus before Thanksgiving. Image Credits: AP)

Read: World War II Bomb Discovered In Guernsey Detonated By Britain's Royal Navy

Also Read: US Postal Service Honours Achievements & Culture Of Asian Americans; To Release New Stamps

(Image Credits: Youtube/AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.