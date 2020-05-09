Singapore Reports 753 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Soars To 22,460

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Singapore on May 9 reported over 700 new coronavirus cases. The new coronavirus cases take the total number of confirmed cases to 22,460. According to reports, the health ministry released a statement wherein they revealed that majority on the 753 new coronavirus cases are migrant workers that reside in dormitories.

Singapore easing restrictions

As per reports, despite having over 20 thousand coronavirus cases, Singapore has only reported 20 coronavirus related deaths and more than 2,000 people in Singapore have already recovered from the coronavirus. Singapore is currently entering its sixth week of restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus. As per reports, following a drop in new coronavirus cases, the authorities have decided to ease restrictions. A limited number of businesses such as hairdressers and home-based food businesses will be allowed to reopen from May 12 onwards and then gradually other businesses and activities will be permitted over the coming weeks. The partial reopening of schools is also scheduled for May 19 whereupon priority will be given to graduating batches.

Stranded Indian brought home

On May 8, an Air India flight, AI381 took off from Singapore bound for Delhi. The plane was carrying 234 Indians who were stranded in Singapore. An update was shared by the Indian High Commission in Singapore. In the update, the Indian High Commission thanked all the authorities like MEA, MOCA, MHA, MOHFW, and state governments for their assistance in the evacuation in a short span of time.

AI381 With 234 passengers under #VandeBharatMission left #Singapore for #Delhi at 9 am. Thank you #TeamIndia , MEA MOCA, MHA, MOHFW, MOCA , State Govs for doing it in shortest possible time .

Happy citizens returning home ! pic.twitter.com/nSf4DsgTnF — India in Singapore (@IndiainSingapor) May 8, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 276,484 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 4,029,543 people. Out of the total infections, 1,394,289 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

