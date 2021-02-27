Singapore: Indian woman, husband jailed for breaching quarantine to spend time together

An Indian origin woman and her British husband have been jailed for breaking Singapore’s quarantine rules in a bid to spend time together, Channel News Asia reported on February 26. The couple, who had not seen each other in a long time, breached the country’s stringent isolation rules and met each other in a hotel room. In the aftermath, Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai has been jailed for a week while her husband Nigel Skea was awarded a prison term of two weeks and slapped with a fine of 1,000 Singapore dollars.

Despite several outbreaks in clustered neighbourhoods, Singapore has managed to curb the spread of COVID-19 to a large extend reporting 59,913 cases and 29 fatalities as of now. Any violator of mandatory quarantine in the country is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 ($7,565) or up to six months in jail, or both.

Skea, who had travelled from London to Singapore in September, was placed under home quarantine. However, he called his then-fiancé Eyamalai to meet at his hotel room. Both pleaded guilty during the trial. While, Skea admitted to charges of exposing others to risk of infection by leaving his hotel room and failing to wear a mask, Eyamalai pleaded guilty on charges of conspiring with Skea to breach quarantine measures.

'restrictions are necessary'

District Judge Jasvender Kaur later said it was not harsh for her not to place mitigating weight on the explanation for their breach – that Skea had travelled to propose marriage and they both were overcome by emotions after not seeing each other for a very long time. However, she added that the restrictions were necessary to prevent the spread of the pandemic, reasoning that it was for the greater good of everyone.

Read: Malaysians In Singapore Host Students To Celebrate Lunar New Year, See Pictures.

Read: Singapore Minister Warns Against Imposing 'widespread Sanctions' On Myanmar Amid Coup

Earlier this month, Singapore's leading Indian restaurant chain "Banana Leaf Apolo" ws charged with breaching multiple safe management measures, including having a self-service buffet, at its outlet in the Little India precinct. This came as the authorities stepped up inspections at food and beverage premises, malls and other public spaces over the past week to ensure compliance with safe management measures during the Chinese New Year period.

Read: Indian-origin Woman, Her British Husband Jailed For Breaching Singapore's COVID-19 Safety Measures

Read: Briton Jailed For Breaking Singapore Quarantine Order

(With inputs from Associated Press)

(Image Credits: AP)