Singapore Issues Travel Advisory, Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-essential Travel To Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka is witnessing civil unrest, Singapore's government has advised its citizens to postpone all non-essential travel to the island nation. In its latest travel advisory on Thursday, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) asked its citizens in Sri Lanka to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. The ministry also urged them to avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people. Besides, Singaporeans have also been asked to monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

"Singaporeans who are travelling to or in Sri Lanka are also strongly advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage. They are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ if they have not done so," the minister wrote in a statement. Singapore’s Foreign Affairs ministry also issued emergency phone numbers and asked its citizens to contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in case of any need.

Australia urges its citizens to reconsider their plans to visit Sri Lanka

Earlier, Australia also advised travellers to reconsider their plans to visit Sri Lanka. The Australian government asked its citizens to avoid protests and events that draw large groups. Carry relevant travel and identification documents with you at all times. Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates. You may experience disruption to fuel supply and planned lengthy power outages. Import delays may impact your ability to access some medicines and food items," the Australian government stated in a press release.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is going through political turmoil as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, May 9, amid the worsening economic situation. The government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Image: Pixabay/AP