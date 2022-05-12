Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Appoint New PM, Cabinet

Governor of the Central Bank Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe warned that political instability in the country could worsen the existing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Although the island has been gripped by economic instability for years, it intensified in March, triggering nationwide protests. On Wednesday, Weerasinghe said that the anarchy like situation could lead to longer queues and longer blackouts. He urged all political parties to ensure political stability at the earliest.

