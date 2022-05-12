Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Appoint New PM, Cabinet

The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. Despite PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation, the country continues to witness violent clashes. Moreover, anti-government protesters set fire to the houses of numerous leaders.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Sri Lanka Crisis

Image: AP

pointer
06:31 IST, May 12th 2022
Ex PM Mahendra Rajapaksa retreats to naval base

Security forces are deployed across Sri Lanka with orders to shoot looters on sight amid continuing protests at the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. Amidst the situation of continuous violence, ex-PM Mahindra Rajapaksha has retreated to a naval base in the northeast for his own safety, BBC reported citing Sri Lankan military. Mahindra stepped down on Monday.

pointer
06:22 IST, May 12th 2022
Economic crisis could worsen if political stability is not achieved immediately: Central Bank Chief

Governor of the Central Bank Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe warned that political instability in the country could worsen the existing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Although the island has been gripped by economic instability for years, it intensified in March, triggering nationwide protests. On Wednesday, Weerasinghe said that the anarchy like situation could lead to longer queues and longer blackouts. He urged all political parties to ensure political stability at the earliest. 

pointer
05:57 IST, May 12th 2022
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

After Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister, his brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will appoint a new PM and a cabinet this week, according to PTI. The new cabinet is expected to make constitutional reforms so as to mitigate the ongoing crisis in the country. 

Tags: Sri Lanka Crisis, Sri Lanka Economic Crisis News LIVE Updates, Economic crisis in Sri Lanka
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND