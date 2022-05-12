Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Appoint New PM, Cabinet

Quick links:
Image: AP
Security forces are deployed across Sri Lanka with orders to shoot looters on sight amid continuing protests at the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. Amidst the situation of continuous violence, ex-PM Mahindra Rajapaksha has retreated to a naval base in the northeast for his own safety, BBC reported citing Sri Lankan military. Mahindra stepped down on Monday.
Governor of the Central Bank Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe warned that political instability in the country could worsen the existing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Although the island has been gripped by economic instability for years, it intensified in March, triggering nationwide protests. On Wednesday, Weerasinghe said that the anarchy like situation could lead to longer queues and longer blackouts. He urged all political parties to ensure political stability at the earliest.
After Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister, his brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will appoint a new PM and a cabinet this week, according to PTI. The new cabinet is expected to make constitutional reforms so as to mitigate the ongoing crisis in the country.