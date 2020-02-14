Singapore PM Writes Valentine's Day Note To Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Dread

The viral coronavirus has already infected more than 60,000 people all around the world, however, a valentine note by Singapore's Prime Minister has captured people's attention as he thanked the doctors, nurses and the health care workers for their tireless efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on February 14 took to Facebook to share the handwritten note.

In the caption, Lee Hsien wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to a very special group of people, going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going!”.

The post even received an overflow of responses. While several users thanked the healthcare professionals, some even applauded the gesture of the Prime Minister. One Facebook user wrote, “The most meaningful way of celebrating 2020 valentine day. Deepest appreciation and salute to the medical personals who have done their best to fight against the COVID-19”.

Another said, “You're the great leader for the country. Appreciate on your appreciation, recognition, kindness and inspiration to all the frontline people in SG. It is a great note to showed everyone's about leadership. You are the honourable PM for the country to prove that you know the way, you show the way and you go the way. Happy Valentine's day to you and SG”.

Death toll nears 1,500

The outbreak which took place in Wuhan in January has now killed thousands of people. The death toll for the virus in China has also reportedly jumped to nearly 1,500 with another 121 new fatalities reportedly mostly from the worst affected Hubei province. The total number of confirmed cases across China are now more than 60,000.

The World Health Organisation has reportedly said that China's Coronavirus outbreak is a 'very grave threat for the rest of the world' and should also be viewed by other nations as 'public enemy number 1'. The virus was officially named 'COVID-19' at the conference in Geneva held by WHO, where the body's chief further said that countries had a chance of stopping its global spread. Earlier this month, WHO also declared the Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

