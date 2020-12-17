Singapore's 'Hawker' Culture Serving As 'community Dining Room' Gets UNESCO Recognition

The Hawker Culture in Singapore, a popular Singaporean style of street dining and culinary practices in a multicultural urban environment has been recognized by UNESCO. The culture has made it to the UN’s prestigious ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ along with French cuisine, Thai massage, and yoga. According to a statement by UNESCO, the inscription was made on Dec.16, nearly two years after the nomination of Singapore’s hawker culture for the UNESCO at the National Day Rally.

“Hawker centers across Singapore continue serving the needs of diverse communities in residential, recreational, and work districts,” UNESCO stated in a release. It further acknowledged the culture, saying, "Some of the oldest hawkers that started their practice in the 1960s specialize in a particular dish, refined over many years, and transmit their recipes, knowledge, and skills to younger family members or apprentices.”

UNESCO’s 24-member international committee unanimously voted to include Singapore’s Hawker culture into the list at a virtual conference. The documents were submitted in March 2018 and since then there have been consistent efforts made on part of Singapore’s National Heritage Board, the National Environment Agency, and the Federation of Merchants' Associations. The UNESCO, ultimately, announced this year that the application met all parameters and it wasn’t required to defer it for the 15th session of the intergovernmental committee. The Hawkers of Singapore are known t master a variety of cuisines which they serve at the ‘community dining rooms’ where people from across all walks of life gather and share their unique experiences.

Singapore's ‘heritage and multiculturalism’

Evolved from the culture of typical street food, the Hawker dining has become a more engaging experience as it not only involves the interaction but also different activities such as chess-playing, busking, and art-jamming. “Hawker centers have become markers of Singapore as a multicultural city-state, comprising Chinese, Malay, Indian, and other cultures. Hawkers take inspiration from the confluence of these cultures, adapting dishes to local tastes and contexts,” UNESCO said in the release. UNESCO’s Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Edwin Tong admired the inscription and thanked Singaporeans for their "overwhelming support”. In a recorded speech, Tong called the hawker culture Singapore’s source of pride and a reflection of the living ‘heritage and multiculturalism’.

[A master hawker demonstrates techniques for making chicken rice. Credit: UNESCO]

[Students from St. Gabriel's Primary School involved in an art project at the travelling exhibition on hawker culture. Credit: UNESCO]

[A mother sharing the skill of making jiaozi (Chinese dumplings) with her son at her hawker stall. Credit: UNESCO]

[Playing chess at a howker center. Beyond a place for food, hawker centers are also a place for social interactions and community bonding. Credit: UNESCO]

[Hawker centers are naturally-ventilated premises with stalls selling food from various cultures. Credit: UNESCO]

[An Indian Muslim hawker cooking briyani. Credit: UNESCO]

[A Malay hawker prepares satay. Credit: UNESCO]

