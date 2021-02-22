Six Soldiers Killed In Mexican Air Force Plane Learjet 45 Crash

At least six soldiers were killed in Mexico on Sunday when a Mexican Air Force plane crashed in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata in the state of Veracruz, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) said. The Ministry said that the tragic incident occurred when the Air Force's Learjet 45 was departing from the airport in Xalapa, Associated Press reported.

The ministry is yet to reveal how many people were aboard the plane. Further issuing a clarification based on details probed so far, Sedena's statement read, "Expert reports are awaited by Ministry's Air Accidents Investigation and Judicial Commission and the Inspection and Comptroller General of the Army. The Air Force will then refer to the corresponding expert reports to determine the possible reasons for the crash."

