Sloth Couple's Slow 'courtship' In Ohio Zoo Amuses People, Video Goes Viral

Sloth couple in Philadephia’s Cincinnati Zoo has been engaged in a slow courtship. They met for the first time on Thursday and henceforth are seen taking their relationship slow. According to the zoo’s Facebook post, the male sloth named Moe and his female Lightning will spend 2 weeks together where they get to know each other and hang out. The video has got 59k views. Watch:

According to the post, Lightning will explore her new environment inside Discovery forest for a few days. Moe is scheduled to join her sometime later. Netizens are going gaga over the video and have posted various comments. One user wrote that they are such 'cool animals' while others wrote that we hope to see a baby sloth soon.

Animals imitating humans

This is not the first time that zoo animals have shown human behaviour. Earlier, an 18-year-old chimpanzee named Yuhui, who lives at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in south-western China spent 30 minutes washing his keeper's T-shirt with a soap and brush. The video has taken everyone by surprise. In the past several scientific studies have found striking similarities between chimpanzees and humans. Yuhui's keeper while talking to local media said that he never intended to teach Yuhui but the chimp was watching him nonstop that made curious weather Yuhui could do it on his own and he managed to imitate his keeper perfectly showing just how smart and observant Yuhui is. The keeper also added that other than washing clothes Yuhui can also make the heart shape with his fingers and stand on one foot.

In another video, a black bear was seen stroking the hair of a woman. The bear filmed inside Mexico's ecological park just wanted to fix a woman's hair. The video is currently going viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at Chipinque Ecological Park in Monterrey. According to Bear Smart Society, black bears are considered to be less aggressive as compared to brown or grizzly bears. Black bears often live near human settlements and are tolerant of people.

