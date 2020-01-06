Soleimani's Daughter Threatens US Of 'dark Days' After Father's Death

As Iran mourned over the death of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani’s daughter warned the United States and Israel for 'dark day'. While speaking to the hundreds of thousands of crowd present at the funeral, Zeinab Soleimani threatened that the families of US soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children. Addressing US President as “Crazy Trump”, Zeinab said that he shouldn’t think everything is over with her father's martyrdom as they face ‘dark day’ ahead.

During the funeral, Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei wept and led the prayer standing in front of caskets of Soleimani and others, killed in the attack ordered by US President Donald Trump. Khamenei, who is said to be extremely close to Soleimani, has vowed to exact “severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood”. The situation in the Middle East can worsen further as Iran has officially announced its exit from the 2015 nuclear deal and it is expected that it will speed up its uranium enrichment program.

China holds US responsible

Meanwhile, China has held the United States responsible for the escalation in the aftermath of the Iranian General’s killing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the decision of the Trump administration to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal is the primary cause of nuclear tension.

The spokesperson said that even after Iran was forced to reduce the compliance of the nuclear deal due to external factors, the country has been displaying restraint and “had clearly expressed its political will to comprehensively implement the deal”. He emphasised that Iran is not violating its obligation to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) since it was Trump administration who defied its international responsibilities by withdrawing from the deal.

In 2015, Iran reached a historic nuclear deal with P5+1 group which included the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany. Iran, under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), agreed to limit sensitive nuclear activities in lieu of lifting economic sanctions. But in May 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal accusing Iran of violating the terms of JCPOA and followed it with crippling economic sanctions.

